SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black explains Netflix’s attempts to get into the online commerce field.

The streaming service is cashing in on fandoms of its original content, like the hit show ‘Bridgerton,’ already with a season 2 on the way.

Netflix will reportedly sell clothing and tickets to live events involving the show, in attempts to jump on the success of Disney selling all kinds of products related to its movies.