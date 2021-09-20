Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Netflix wins Emmys

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black recaps the Emmys.

Streaming giant Netflix stole the show, winning the most Emmys on Sunday night.

Among Netflix’s winners are dramas “The Crown,” about the British monarchy, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” about a female chess champion.

Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+, also took wins with the wholesome “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis. It won a whopping seven awards.

Netflix won a leading total of 44 awards, equaling the broadcast network record set back in 1974, by CBS, the Associated Press reports.