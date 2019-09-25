Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Nike earnings hit all-time high

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stock earnings, Nike, and Juul.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “When is the right time to buy Boeing?”

Stock market earnings: The stock market rose Wednesday after President Trump said a U.S.-China deal could come sooner than expected.

Nike earnings hit all-time high: Nike’s earnings beat expectations, soaring 5.3% higher Wednesday morning.

Juul CEO out: Juul announced on Wednesday it was stopping all advertising of its products in the U.S. and replacing its CEO amid a nationwide backlash against vaping.

