Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Nike launches subscription business

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the Dow, Nike, and car prices.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “If Netflix and Disney+ fight it out, will there be a winner?”

Dow Jones drops: The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid Monday morning as violent protests in Hong Kong intensify, aggravating the trade war between U.S. and China.

Car prices approaching $40,000: According to USA Today, sticker prices on new vehicles are approaching $40,000 as the craze for SUVs continues.

Nike’s new subscription service: Nike is launching a subscription service for kids sneakers with three tiers of subscription and is aimed at 2-year to 10-year-olds.

