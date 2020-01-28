Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Nike sells out of Kobe gear following his death

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, Super Bowl tickets, and Kobe Bryant.
Stocks shake off coronavirus dread: U.S. stocks recovered Tuesday as investors grew more confident in U.S. efforts to contain the coronavirus.
Cost of going to Super Bowl LIV: Right now Super Bowl tickets to this Sunday’s big game are averaging anywhere from $4,000 to $60,000 depending on where you’ll want to view the game from.
Nike sells out of Kobe Bryant merchandise: Nike says it sold out of its Kobe Bryant merchandise from its online store following the NBA legend’s death on Sunday.
