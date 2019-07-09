Live Now
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Nike stock rises

Tech Trends

by: Rob Black

Posted: / Updated:

On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about ‘Stranger Things 3,’ Nike, and Facebook.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Which should I prioritize – saving or investing?”

“Stranger Things 3” breaks Netflix record: Netflix reports that 40.7 million member accounts tuned in over the four days to watch a portion of the show since it was released.

Nike stock rises: Shares of Nike are rising after last week’s controversy in which Nike pulled its “Betsy Ross Flag” sneakers from store shelves following a complaint from Colni Kaepernick over the shoe’s design.

Facebook hosts 2nd annual ‘Creator Day: Facebook is trying to sweeten the pot and lure video creators to its platform by helping them make some extra money with advertising and direct payments from Facebook users.

