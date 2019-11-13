Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Nike takes product off Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about stocks, Google, and Nike.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “I’m 55 and have no retirement savings. What should I do?”
Stocks dip amid trade and interest concerns: Stocks dipped among the impeachment proceedings, which began Wednesday morning.
Google partners with Citigroup: The two will offer consumer checking accounts and will launch it in 2020.
Nike takes product off Amazon: The move is part of Nike’s push to sell more shoes and apparel directly to consumers.
