Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Nike takes product off Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about stocks, Google, and Nike.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “I’m 55 and have no retirement savings. What should I do?”

Stocks dip amid trade and interest concerns: Stocks dipped among the impeachment proceedings, which began Wednesday morning.

Google partners with Citigroup: The two will offer consumer checking accounts and will launch it in 2020.

Nike takes product off Amazon: The move is part of Nike’s push to sell more shoes and apparel directly to consumers.

