Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Nintendo Switch Lite

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Facebook, Nintendo, and credit card debt.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What do you make of Dow 28,000 and S&P 500 at 3,000?”

People with credit card debt: Americans owe more than $1 trillion in credit card debt and that number is growing.

France taxing tech companies: France has approved a digital services tax that will be levied on sales generated in France by firms like Google and Facebook.

Nintendo Switch Lite: The new Nintendo Switch Lite will cost $199.99, which is $100 less than the regular Switch model. It will be released on September 20.

