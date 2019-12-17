Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Online food delivery a $10B business

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Christmas shopping, Amazon, and online food delivery.

Holiday shopping discounts: Average discounts are expected to hit 50% by Christmas Eve, according to reports, with the biggest discounts coming this weekend, the last before Christmas.

Third-party Amazon sellers can’t use FedEx: Amazon has temporarily barred its third-party sellers from using FedEx due to FedEx orders reportedly getting delivered late during the holiday season rush.

Online food delivery grows: Technomic reports consumers ordered $10.2 billion from food delivery services such as Uber Eats and DoorDash in 2018.

