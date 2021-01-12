Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Online shopping record broken

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black talks online shopping. Specifically, how Americans spent a record amount of money through e-commerce over the 2020 holiday season.

Black also discusses the stock market forecast and how the pro-Trump riots have an impact on gun-related companies.

