Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Oregon Lottery to launch sports betting app

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about a baby boom, Domino’s and the Oregon Lottery.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “How much will I get in social security?”
Baby boom is coming: The U.S. fertility rate hit an all-time low last year, according to the Pew Research Center.
Oregon Lottery’s sports betting app: The new app called Scoreboard will launch Wednesday and allows in-state users to bet on professional sports.
Domino’s paying attention to GrubHub, UberEats: To compete with others in the pizza business, Domino’s has started marketing “delivery insurance,” apparently guaranteeing orders will be on time and correct.
