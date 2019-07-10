Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Pay gap between men, women in soccer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about U.S. stocks and the pay gap between men and women in soccer.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is it a good idea to share a credit card with my kids?”

S&P 500 jumps above 3,000 for the first time: Stocks reached record highs Wednesday after testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to CNBC.

The pay gap between USWNT and USMNT players: According to The Washington Post, which cited copies of both agreements, female U.S. soccer players can sign contracts that provide an annual salary of $100,000 and additional bonuses for wins and ties. The men do not get annual salaries, but they get larger bonuses per game — including a guarantee of $5,000 even if they lose.