Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Peloton apparel

According to Peloton, its instructors were involved in the design process.

This colorful line of apparel sits at the intersection of performance and vibrancy with nods to a 90’s attitude, featuring bold, neon hues such as “Screaming Pink,” and inspirational text graphics. And as equally important to both brands, the collection includes a range of sizing from XS-2X and designs spanning men’s, women’s, and unisex styles. Peloton

The line will go public on March 25 on the Adidas website, and price ranges from $30-$85.

The collaboration helps Peloton give reason to show off exclusive content and grab hold of new customers.

During 2020, Peloton shares skyrocketed by over 300%.