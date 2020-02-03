Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: PG&E’s new restructuring plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about stocks, the Iowa caucuses, and PG&E.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “I’m in my mid-50’s. Is there still hope?”
Markets recovering from Friday’s rout: Dow Jones futures rose this morning along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures even though Chinese markets tumbled due to increasing coronavirus cases.
Political risk season kicks off with Iowa caucuses: The Iowa caucuses, which are the first nominating contest of the 2020 election cycle, begin today at 5 p.m. PST.
PG&E’s new restructuring plan: PG&E has submitted an updated bankruptcy reorganization plan, which includes a new board of directors and new roles geared toward addressing concerns raised by Governor Gavin Newsom.
