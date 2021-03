SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s editions of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses the box office numbers for Disney’s latest release.

Raya and the Last Dragon is an animated movie that was released in theatres, but also for an additional fee on Disney Plus, the company’s streaming service.

People who already pay for a subscription had to pay an extra $30 to watch the movie before June.

The box office release brought in a low $8.6 million.