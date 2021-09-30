Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Restaurant conditions worsen

On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black explains why restaurant owners say things are actually worse now.

This is compared to three months ago, around when California’s economy was first fully reopening as COVID-19 vaccinations ramped up significantly.

According to reports, 50% of restaurants nationwide are still not open at full capacity for indoor dining – and a 64% of adults say they feel comfortable dining at restaurants now.

Understaffing and higher food costs are among the stressful impacts facing the restaurant industry right now.

