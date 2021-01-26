Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Restaurants surviving pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses how restaurants fared during the 2020 pandemic.

It’s 2021 and California has just released its restaurants from a strict no-dining ban, which forced businesses to offer takeout only.

A local bakery in Burlingame had said the closure made them lose 50% of their revenue.

Overall, restaurants lost $240 billion in sales that they have had in pre-pandemic times. Some ways they survived during the pandemic have been using technology for deliveries, and being able to sell alcohol to-go.