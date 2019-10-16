Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Retail sails decline

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the Democratic Debate and retail sales declining.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What’s a good investment now?”

Democrats take aim at wealthy investors: Tuesday night’s debate held on the campus of Otterbein University became a sparring field on a range of topics from health care to criminal justice reform.

Retail sales decline: According to the Commerce Department, retail sales dropped 0.3% last month, the first since February.

Latest News Headlines: