SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the Democratic Debate and retail sales declining.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “What’s a good investment now?”
Democrats take aim at wealthy investors: Tuesday night’s debate held on the campus of Otterbein University became a sparring field on a range of topics from health care to criminal justice reform.
Retail sales decline: According to the Commerce Department, retail sales dropped 0.3% last month, the first since February.
Latest News Headlines:
- 10-year-old Orange County girl commits suicide
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Retail sails decline
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Cruise ship squeezes through canal
- Raiders’ Trent Brown accused of domestic violence in lawsuit: report
- Dutch family waiting for ‘end of time’ found after nearly a decade of living in isolation