Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Retail sales rise as job numbers tumble

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about retail sales, millennials, and Burger King.

Retail sales rise as job numbers tumble: According to the Commerce Department, retail sales increased 0.3% in December from the previous month.

Millennials’ average FICO score increased: According to the 2019 Experian Consumer Credit Review, millennials achieved a 25-point increase in their scores since 2012.

Burger King adds Impossible Whopper to value menu: The plant-based Impossible Whopper is now part of the popular 2 for $6 menu.

