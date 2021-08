SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black says stocks are dropping for rideshare companies after a California judge struck down Proposition 22.

The ballot measure approved by California voters back in November was deemed unconstitutional last week by a judge.

Prop 22 exempts gig workers from state labor law, deeming them contractors. This makes it so Uber and Lyft drivers can not get unemployment insurance or other job benefits.