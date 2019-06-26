Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: SF 1st in US to ban e-cigarettes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Wayfair, Trump, and e-cigarettes.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Is FedEx a good play on the trade war?”

San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales: San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes after supervisors gave the measure its second and final vote Tuesday.

Wayfair workers protest contract with detention center: Employees at online home furnishings retailer Wayfair have planned a walkout to protest the company’s decision to sell $200,000 worth of furniture to a government contractor that runs a detention center for migrant children in Texas.

Trump says US should sue Facebook, Twitter, Google: Trump complained in an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday that social media companies are run by Democrats and that Twitter has somehow made it difficult for people to follow his @realDonaldTrump account, from which he tweets prolifically, according to Yahoo.