SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses the Labor Day weekend success of Marvel’s latest movie, with a primarily Asian cast, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’

It was released on Sept. 3, 2021.

According to reports, the movie made $90 million in its first four days of release.

This even as Labor Day weekend is typically a slow one for the box office.