Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Snap stock surges

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, Netflix, and Snap.

Stocks hold steady as stimulus talks continue: Stocks didn’t change much Wednesday morning as investors continue to monitor coronavirus stimulus talks.

Netflix subscribers fall short: Netflix added 2.2 million subscribers in its third quarter, falling below an estimate of 3.3 million.

Snap stock surges: Snap shares were up 25% in premarket trade, with the company recording 249 million daily active users in its third quarter.

