Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Snapchat’s new glasses with 3D cameras

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about home prices, the Dow, and Snapchat.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “If Netflix and Disney+ fight it out, will there be a winner?”

Dow jumps as US delays China tariffs: The agency says it would delay the tariffs to Dec. 15 on some goods, including cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, some toys, computer monitors, shoes and clothing.

Homeowners benefit from lower interest rates: According to Mortgage News Daily, the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed has fallen to 3.94%.

Snapchat launches new glasses with 3D cameras: They’re called Spectacles 3 and are more than twice as expensive as last year’s model. They go on sale in November for $380.

