Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Some Disney+ users canceling Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, auto loans, and Disney+.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “How will marijuana stocks do in 2020?”
Stocks on a 5-day winning streak: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both hit all-time highs.
More borrows rejected for auto loans: A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey of consumer credit showed an increase in the rate of auto-loan rejects to 8.1%.
Customers say goodbye to Netflix: A Bank of America survey of over 1,000 people in the U.S. reported that nearly 7% of people using both Netflix and Disney+ plan on terminating their Netflix accounts.
