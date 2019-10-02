Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Sony cuts price for streaming service

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, auto loans, and Sony.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Do you recommend credit counseling or debt negotiation?”

Markets drop drastically: Stocks fell sharply on Wednesday and equities were also down on the second day of the fourth quarter.

Americans can’t afford auto loans: According to a Wall Street Journal report, a third of all new-vehicle loans in the U.S. are longer than 6 years.

Sony cuts price of streaming service: Sony has slashed the price of its game-streaming service Playstation Now and has also added new games.

