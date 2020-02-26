Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Starbucks testing Beyond Meat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, Starbucks, and Fortnite.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Should I buy Disney for my grandson?”

Markets attempt to rebound: US markets rebounded Wednesday as President Trump announced he will hold a news conference this afternoon with the CDC on coronavirus concerns.

Starbucks testing Beyond Meat: Starbucks is adding Beyond Meat menu items to more than 1,400 Canadian stores starting on March 3.

Fortnite made $1.8B: That’s how much Fortnite made in sales last year, according to Nielsen’s video game arm SuperData.

