Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Stimulus proposal raises stocks, and hope

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses uplifting news as a fresh stimulus proposal helps raise stocks.
The bipartisan bill proposal is actually welcomed by both parties. It would allocate $748 billion federal funds for spending programs.
Also up for discussion: Tesla has competition. Ford released its electric Mustang Mach-E crossover. Plus, Spotify got exclusive rights to stream a new podcast by Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
