Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Stocks hit record high

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses how the stocks hit a record high now that the Democrats struck a majority in the Senate.
Wall Street is hopeful that the new Dem majority will make for quicker passing of more stimulus payments.
