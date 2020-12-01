Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Stocks jump with new month

(AP) — U.S. stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading Tuesday, sending the S&P 500 toward another record high, as investors focus on the possibility that coronavirus vaccines could soon help usher in a fuller global economic recovery.

The S&P 500 was up 1.4%, with technology stocks driving a big part of the rally. The strong opening to December follows a 10.8% surge for the broad index in November, marking its best month since April. The index is also on track to surpass its record high of 3,638.35 set on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273 points, or 0.9%, to 29,914 as of 2:25 p.m. Eastern time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies was up 1.2%. Treasury yields also rose in another sign of optimism from investors.