Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Stocks pummel as coronavirus spreads

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks and coronavirus, a push for a coronavirus vaccine, and Baby Yoda merch.

Stocks dip as coronavirus spreads: Global stock markets fell sharply after the number of coronavirus cases rose in Italy and South Korea. The Dow plunged 1,000 points Monday.

Push for coronavirus vaccine: Chinese biotech Clover Biopharmaceuticals announced Monday it started working on its vaccine last month and under a parternship with GlaxoSmithKline, will develop a vaccine to stop infection from the coronavirus.

Baby Yoda merch coming soon: The latest additions to the Baby Yoda toy lineup were revealed at Disney’s Star Wars toy showcase in NYC on Thursday ahead of the annual American International Toy Fair, according to CNN. The line is expected to hit stores by fall.

