Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Streaming services win big at Emmys

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about holiday spending, spiked seltzer, and the 71st Emmy Awards.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What do you think about Zillow’s home trade-in program?”

Holiday spending expected to rise: Around 50% of consumers have already started looking for items on friends’ and family’s wish lists, according to a survey from The Harris Poll and ad exchange network OpenX.

Hard seltzer market continues to grow: American spending on hard seltzer has spiked 210% from the previous year, according to data from Nielsen Holdings.

Streaming services win big at Emmys: HBO and “Game of Thrones” won big at Sunday’s Emmy Awards. Other HBO hit shows including “Chernobyl” and “Leaving Neverland” were some of the shows among the 34 awards winners.

