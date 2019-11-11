Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Streaming wars kick off

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Wall Street, Alibaba, and streaming services.

Wall Street’s record highs rally pauses: U.S. stocks slipped Monday at the open as investors continued to mull last week’s trade developments.

Alibaba breaks Singles Day record: Alibaba – the Amazon of China – topped last year’s record, bringing in a record $31 billion in 16.5 hours.

Streaming wars kick off: Disney+ launches Tuesday and goes up against Apple, Netflix, and other streaming giants.

Latest News Headlines: