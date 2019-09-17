Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Streaming wars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about gas prices, streaming wars, and millennials.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What do you think about the WeWork IPO?”

Gas prices soar: According to GasBuddy, the attack on a Saudi Arabia oil facility that sent future prices soaring on Monday will likely start moving through to gas stations by the end of this week.

Streaming wars: Netflix announced it will start streaming all episodes of “Seinfeld” in 2021 after announcing back in June it would lose its most popular TV show, “The Office.”

Millennials love to pay with credit cards: According to a new survey by Stash, around 30% of millennials and Gen X don’t know what the interest rate on their credit card is.

