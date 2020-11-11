Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Struggling restaurants and more

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black joins James Fletcher to discuss tech shares, Boeing stocks, and struggling restaurants.

The Dow was struggling but coming back strong following Pzifer and BioNTech’s announcement about the COVID-19 vaccine that proved to be more than 90% effective.

Boeing airline cancellations continue to climb after COVID-19 and the 737 MAX grounding erode its commercial aerospace backlog. Although Boeing’s shares are down 40% year-to-date, Boeing jumped 13.7% after Pfizer announced its positive efficacy data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

This is good news for all Boeing and commercial aerospace investors, seeing a chance that world travel patterns could start to return to normal by the end of 2021.

Big national quick service chains like McDonald’s and Chipotle have fared well with stocks and trading at record highs.

Last week, a report showed employment at food and drinking places is still more than 2 million jobs below where it stood as the recession began in February.