Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Super Bowl LV ticket prices spike

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses the price surge for tickets to Super Bowl LV.

Even though this will be the lowest turnout for the big game ever, prices for tickets are going up and up.

The average ticket price for 2021 is $14,110! And there will only be about 14,000 attendees, which is 50% made up of vaccinated health care workers who will get to watch the game for free.

Suite seats at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida are going for $347,600.