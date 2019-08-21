Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Talks stall in Disney/Sony Spiderman deal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Target earnings, healthcare costs, and Disney/Sony.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Would a payroll tax cut help the economy?”

Target reports strong earnings: The company reported before the market opened that second-quarter earnings were $1.82 per share.

Health care costs: Between 2008 and 2018, health insurance and related medical costs for employees of large companies rose twice as fast as wages.

Talks stall in Disney/Sony “Spiderman” deal: Sony tweeted it’s disappointed by Disney’s decision to no longer have Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige as a lead producer on its “Spiderman” films.

