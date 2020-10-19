Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Target rolls out 4th employee bonus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses stimulus talks, Target employee bonuses and iPhone 12 orders.
Stocks waver amid stimulus talks: Not much movement in the stock market as a stimulus deal remains in limbo.
Target bonus: The retailer is giving 350,000 workers an extra $200 bonus in early November.
Apple’s preorders for iPhone 12 surpassed the iPhone 11: More preorders came in for the iPhone 12 than last year’s iPhone 11, a surprise as the pandemic continues to wreck employment.
