Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Target shares plunge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about stocks, Target, and 2020 movies.

Stocks climb to record: Stocks rose record-highs Wednesday amid optimism of the first phase of a trade deal with the U.S. and China.

Target shares plunge: Target Corp. said its holiday sales were sluggish, rising only 1.4% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 in stores and online.

Few must-see movies in 2020: From “Birds of Prey” to “A Quiet Place:2” there’s something out there for everyone. Even Disney fans too, with the release of Mulan.

Latest Stories: