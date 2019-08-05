Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tariffs could hit Apple’s earnings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about Disney, Apple, and the Dow.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Will we head into a recession if the trade war doesn’t get resolved?”

Dow plunges amid trade war between U.S. and China: After China escalated the trade war with the United States, the Dow tumbled more than 600 points and global stocks were in disarray Monday.

Tariffs could hit Apple’s earnings: According to new research via Barron’s, Apple’s 2020 earnings could take a hit from 9 cents to $1.51 per share, depending on how the company handles the latest in the U.S.-China trade war.

Disney reports earnings Tuesday: Walt Disney Inc. is scheduled to release earnings after Tuesday’s close.

