Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla, Apple split stock

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, Tesla and Apple, and airline cuts.

Markets rally after March bear: Some are reporting increases, like Best Buy, but many other sectors remain up in the air.

Tesla and Apple split stock: Apple gained as much as 4.2% and Tesla added up to 12.3% following their stock splits Monday, Bloomberg reports.

Airlines begin cutting pilots: Airlines including United and American are cutting pilots due to the strain put on the industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

