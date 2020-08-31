Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla, Apple split stock

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about markets, Tesla and Apple, and airline cuts.
Markets rally after March bear: Some are reporting increases, like Best Buy, but many other sectors remain up in the air.
Tesla and Apple split stock: Apple gained as much as 4.2% and Tesla added up to 12.3% following their stock splits Monday, Bloomberg reports.
Airlines begin cutting pilots: Airlines including United and American are cutting pilots due to the strain put on the industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.
