Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla shares soar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about world markets, Tesla, and Super Bowl.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “What is a good play on the coronavirus spreading?”
World markets jump: World markets jumped Tuesday, including shares of Apple, Microsoft and Tesla, shaking off some fears about the coronavirus.
Tesla shares soar: Tesla’s stock rose as much as 20.5% Tuesday, valuing Tesla at about $170 billion, CNN reports.
Super Bowl audience rises: According to the Nielsen numbers special-ordered by Fox Sports, Super Bowl LIV drew 102 million viewers, up slightly from 100.7 million last year.
