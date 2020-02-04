Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla shares soar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s Darya Folsom about world markets, Tesla, and Super Bowl.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “What is a good play on the coronavirus spreading?”

World markets jump: World markets jumped Tuesday, including shares of Apple, Microsoft and Tesla, shaking off some fears about the coronavirus.

Tesla shares soar: Tesla’s stock rose as much as 20.5% Tuesday, valuing Tesla at about $170 billion, CNN reports.

Super Bowl audience rises: According to the Nielsen numbers special-ordered by Fox Sports, Super Bowl LIV drew 102 million viewers, up slightly from 100.7 million last year.

