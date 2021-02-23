Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla stock drops

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses the latest in stock market trends.

Big tech companies dragged on Tuesday: Apple fell 1.7%, Microsoft lost 0.7%, Amazon dropped 1% and Tesla fell 1%. 

Part of the decline in Tesla was caused by the falling price of Bitcoin.

The electric car maker put $1.5 billion of its cash into the digital currency earlier this year, and there’s been a sharp pullback in Bitcoin’s price in the last couple days.

