Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla stock, holiday shopping drops

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the Tesla app, holiday shopping and college savings.

Holiday spending to be less robust: There won’t be as many shoppers out this gift-giving season as financial hardship from the pandemic and safety concerns continue. Online shopping is expected to surge.

Tesla stock on the rise: More people are downloading the Tesla app, suggesting that more people have recently bought the electric vehicle.

Latest Stories: