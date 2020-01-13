Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla stock reaches all-time high

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about the U.S./China trade deal, Tesla, and Amazon’s donation to the Australian wildfires.

US and China trade deal: The two countries are close to reaching the first phase of a trade deal agreement that will leave tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods in place.

Tesla stock reaches all-time high: Tesla’s stock broke the $500 mark for the first time today, up more than 6%.

Amazon shamed for Australian wildfire donation: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is being criticized for donating nearly $700,000 to Australia fire relief when his estimated net worth is reportedly much more.

Latest Stories: