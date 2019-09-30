Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla’s new ‘Smart Summon’ feature

Tech Trends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about divorce, Peloton, and Tesla.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Who are some of the 5G winners of next year?”

Divorce costly to your financial plans: About 1% of married Americans over age 50 get divorced annually, Susan Brown, sociology professor at Bowling Green State University, told Barron’s.

Peloton falls 15% from IPO price: Peloton stock opened at $2 below its IPO price of $29.

Tesla’s new “Smart Summon” feature: It’s part of Tesla’s 10.0 software update and only works in private parking lots.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News