Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla’s new ‘Smart Summon’ feature

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about divorce, Peloton, and Tesla.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Who are some of the 5G winners of next year?”

Divorce costly to your financial plans: About 1% of married Americans over age 50 get divorced annually, Susan Brown, sociology professor at Bowling Green State University, told Barron’s.

Peloton falls 15% from IPO price: Peloton stock opened at $2 below its IPO price of $29.

Tesla’s new “Smart Summon” feature: It’s part of Tesla’s 10.0 software update and only works in private parking lots.

