Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Thanksgiving travel delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about home prices, Thanksgiving travel delays, and Best Buy.

Rob also answers the viewer question, “Should I buy Tesla shares or the S&P 500?”

Home prices rise: Home price gains are growing, rising to 3.2% annually in September, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

Expect severe Thanksgiving travel delays: According to AAA, more than 55 million travelers will travel the roads, rails, and skies ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Best Buy rules electronic retail: CNN Business reports Best Buy beat investors’ profit expectations during the quarter.

