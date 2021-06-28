Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Thrift shopping

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black explains the rise of thrift shopping over regular retail.

Black says nearly half of all U.S. Millennials and Gen Z went thrift shopping in the last year – even amid worries of COVID-19 transmission.

But they aren’t necessarily going to the actual storefront, using popular secondhand shopping apps like DePop, which was just purchased by Etsy.

Over 30 million people tried buying used items for the first time in 2020.