Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: TikTok, NFL, Apple Event

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about TikTok, NFL marketing and the Apple event.

Oracle wins TikTok bid: TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has chosen Oracle as a new American technology partner.

NFL returns with new marketing: Companies are getting creative as they advertise during NFL games, trying a more interactive marketing technique.

This week’s Apple Event: Apple is expected to debut a new iPad and two versions of the Apple Watch this week.

Latest Stories: