SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about TikTok, NFL marketing and the Apple event.
Oracle wins TikTok bid: TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has chosen Oracle as a new American technology partner.
NFL returns with new marketing: Companies are getting creative as they advertise during NFL games, trying a more interactive marketing technique.
This week’s Apple Event: Apple is expected to debut a new iPad and two versions of the Apple Watch this week.
Latest Stories:
- Slow-moving Hurricane Sally carrying a deluge to Gulf Coast
- Q&A: What does a deal between TikTok and Oracle mean?
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: TikTok, NFL, Apple Event
- West Coast fires: Trump heads to California for wildfire briefing
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to be virtual this year