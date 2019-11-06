SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks with KRON4’s James Fletcher about California wildfires, food delivery services, and Uber shares.
Rob also answers the viewer question, “Are airline credit cards better than cash back cards?”
California wildfire damage costs billions: The Kincade Fire is 88% contained and its cause remains unknown.
Too many food delivery services: Data from Edison Trends published in October show there are three dominant services – Uber Eats,
Uber shares slide: Uber shares fell a day before its IPO lock-up agreement expires.
Latest News Headlines:
- Senate passes PACT Act to make animal cruelty a felony
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Bay Area gets ready to host 2 major football battles
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Too many food delivery services
- 2 murder suspects who escaped Monterey County Jail arrested by feds
- Hanford woman arrested after giving birth to stillborn with toxic level of meth